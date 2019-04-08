MUMBAI: Promoters of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd are in initial talks with private equity (PE) firms to sell a controlling stake for around $500 million, two people aware of the development said.

The Daftary family, which owns 77% of Bharat Serums, has approached Carlyle Group and Advent International, among others, one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“The talks are at a preliminary stage. The deal will see the promoters and existing investors sell their stake to the new investor," the person said.

PE firms such as Carlyle and Advent are increasingly favouring control transactions in India to ensure that they can drive decisions, strategy and corporate governance in their portfolio companies. At the same time, Indian promoters have also become more willing to cede control to a financial partner to boost growth.

Mumbai-based Bharat Serums counts Kotak Private Equity and healthcare-focused PE firm OrbiMed as its investors. Kotak and OrbiMed hold 23% of Bharat Serums.

Emails sent to Bharat Serums did not elicit a response. Carlyle and Advent declined to comment.

The company currently develops, produces and markets injectable biological and pharmaceutical products for gynaecology, critical care, emergency medicine, urology, neurology and assisted reproductive technology. It has three manufacturing plants in Maharashtra and its products are registered in more than 45 countries.

Bharat Serums competes with Serum Institute of India, which is controlled by the Poonawalla family and is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vaccines.

Bharat Serums has over the years attracted the interest of several suitors.

Last year, The Economic Times reported that US drug maker Mylan, Baring Private Equity, as well as domestic pharma company Cadila Healthcare Ltd held discussions to buy Bharat Serums. According to the report, Bharat Serums had an operating profit of ₹84 crore on revenue of ₹200 crore for FY17.

The vaccines maker had also planned to go public to allow an exit route to its investors, but those plans were later shelved.

Buyouts have surged in the Indian market in the past few years, with 2018 witnessing the total value of buyouts crossing the $5 billion mark for the first time ever, doubling from that of the previous year.

In 2018, Advent acquired plastic packaging maker Manjushree Technopack Ltd for approximately ₹2,440 crore from promoters Vimal Kedia and PE firm Kedaara Capital. In 2017, it had acquired Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd, the south Indian firm that sells inner-wear brand Dixcy Scott.

Earlier in 2016, along with Temasek, Advent had acquired a controlling stake in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd from the Avantha Group for close to ₹2,000 crore.

Carlyle’s investments in India include a 9% stake in SBI Life Insurance for over $700 million, diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Dr Naresh Trehan’s hospital chain, Medanta.