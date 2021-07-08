PEs eye investment in Vi assets

Last Friday, the debt-laden telco said it is in active talks with potential investors for fundraising. Vodafone Idea has a data centre in Navi Mumbai and 160,000km of optic fibre. Its fixed-line broadband business is under a unit, You Broadband, that it acquired from TRG Capital for ₹400 crore in 2017. The telco tried selling the fibre assets and data centre business in 2019, but talks fell through due to valuation differences.