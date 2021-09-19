PE major Advent International to acquire controlling stake in Eureka Forbes

Over the last decades, EFL has become a household name with strong market leadership and brand equity. With a customer base of 20 million and presence in 450 cities and towns in India, the company has built a multi-channel network with a unique direct sales business, strong retail presence in over 20,000 outlets, and a fast-growing e-commerce channel. It has a global footprint in 53 countries.

