MUMBAI : Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments into India are likely to fall between 45-60% in 2020 compared to last year, as the nation-wide lockdown and travel restrictions due to the covid-19 outbreak have disrupted the country’s economic trajectory and slowed down the deal making process, according to a report by Ernst & Young.

This year, Indian PE/VC investments are expected to fall between $19 billion and $26 billion, from the previous year’s record high of $43.7 billion, the UK-headquartered firm said in its report titled ‘COVID-19: projected impact on Indian PE/VC’.

“These deals will be revalued if not cancelled once the lockdown restrictions are lifted and more clarity emerges on future revenues and rebooting of supply chains. On the whole, in 2020, we expect investors to price in the enhanced business risk by becoming more skeptical and stringent on due diligence and valuation of deals in process," the report said.

The 2020 projections are in-line with the continuing decline in PE/VC investments over January-March period, which slid over 50%, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, to $5.1 billion this year. In March, investments hit three-year monthly low of $818 million, going below the $1 billion mark for the first time in 33 months.

PE/VC Investments





The slump in PE/VC investments was largely contributed by a sharp decline in the size and volume of large deals (value greater than $100 million).

Between January-March, large deals fell by over 75% in value terms to $2.1 billion in 2020 from $9.1 billion in the corresponding period last year. By volume, large deals nearly halved to 11 in the first three months in 2020, compared to the preceding year, the report showed.

These large deals have contributed to more than 70% of the overall PE/VC investments made in India since 2017, of which over 90% has been deployed by global PE/VC funds, along with large international pension and sovereign wealth funds that made direct investments into the country.

The report also projected PE/VC exits to shrink by 50%-67% in 2020 from the 2019 level of about $11 billion.

“PE/VC funds are more likely to hold portfolio positions for longer, work through the crisis and sell in better times as opposed to selling at deeply discounted valuations. This may lead to significant increase in hold periods which shall impact Internal Rate of Returns (IRRs) negatively," the report said.