Spot airfares witnessed a significant fall compared to levels seen in the June quarter. Heavy-traffic routes, in particular, have witnessed an average decline of 50%, as demand waned following the peak summer season, according to data accessed by Mint.

Recent data for July reveals a dip in the average number of daily flyers at around 410,464, compared to an average daily air traffic of 428,639 passengers in the first week of June.

“Airfares this year increased by 30-35% as compared to pre-covid. Peak summer vacation months of May and June saw substantially high airfares due to high demand and a capacity crunch due to the Go first crisis. However in July, fares on some routes are down because of a lean season, which is good news for travellers," Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer and co-founder, ixigo, said.

Travel portals data showed last-minute airfares for Delhi-Mumbai dipped to an average of ₹4,900 in July from ₹7,200-plus in the previous month, down by around 50%. Likewise, spot fares for Mumbai-Goa dipped to around ₹1,500 from over ₹3,200, declining 112%. For Mumbai-Lucknow, last-minute fares have contracted to almost ₹5,000 from ₹9,000 earlier, while Delhi-Kolkata shrunk to around ₹5,200 as compared to over ₹8200 in June.

While airfares have softened as compared to the levels seen in April-June, it has seen a significant increase from pre-covid levels, especially on international routes. “Destinations like Europe and the Far East have seen strong impact, and it is noteworthy that we saw an uptick of 20-40% in air pricing over pre-covid," said Indiver Rastogi, president and group head, global business travel, at Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel.

At present, airfare for Singapore is at ₹32,000, up 28% from around ₹25,000 in 2019, while flights to Phuket have risen from ₹22,000 earlier to ₹27,000, according to Thomas Cook. Similarly, fares to Zurich and Paris which used to be at ₹55,000 are now available for ₹75,000, up 36%.

The company said domestic airfares from major hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, surged 40-150% over pre pandemic, while metro routes have seen 10-30% increase.

When compared with the spot fares in January, July has seen higher fares on account of less capacity, owing to the suspension of operations by low-cost carrier Go First which had a 6.4% domestic market share. Besides, global supply chain issues have slowed the pace of new aircraft induction for airlines. With demand declining, airfares are higher from January levels due to less capacity. “Spot fares in July are about 2% higher compared to January," said Gaurav Patwari, vice president, air category, Cleartrip.

Go First’s grounding is also impacting advanced fares for the December peak travel season. Analysts said airfares for the remaining months of 2023 will depend on Go First’s fate. For now, advanced fares for the December quarter are 3% higher from a year ago, he said.