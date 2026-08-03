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Peak XV-backed Neo Group to enter investment banking, hires Ambit's Vikas Khattar to lead push

Sneha Shah
3 min read3 Aug 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Neo Group has appointed veteran investment banker Vikas Khattar to build and lead its investment banking business.
Neo Group has appointed veteran investment banker Vikas Khattar to build and lead its investment banking business.
Summary

The Peak XV- and TVS Capital-backed wealth manager has applied for a merchant banking licence as it expands beyond wealth management amid India's capital markets boom.

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Peak XV Partners- and TVS Capital-backed wealth and asset management platform Neo Group has appointed veteran investment banker Vikas Khattar to build and lead its investment banking business, according to three people with knowledge of the development.

Peak XV Partners- and TVS Capital-backed wealth and asset management platform Neo Group has appointed veteran investment banker Vikas Khattar to build and lead its investment banking business, according to three people with knowledge of the development.

Khattar, currently co-head of investment banking and head of equity capital markets (ECM) and the financial services group at Ambit Capital, will build Neo's merchant banking business from the ground up, the people said.

Khattar, currently co-head of investment banking and head of equity capital markets (ECM) and the financial services group at Ambit Capital, will build Neo's merchant banking business from the ground up, the people said.

The move reflects a broader trend of new-age financial services firms branching into investment banking as India's fast-growing wealth management industry fuels demand for capital markets and advisory services.

“The firm has applied for merchant banking licence with the capital markets regulator-Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India),” one of the persons cited above said.

Also Read | Bodhi Tree in advanced talks to buy stake in Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Khattar, a BITS Pilani and IIM Calcutta alumnus, has more than three decades of experience across DSP Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Jefferies and Ambit.

He joined Ambit Capital in 2018, where he built the firm's ECM business. Since then, Ambit has completed more than 250 equity capital markets transactions across initial public offerings (IPOs), block deals and follow-on public offerings, according to its website.

Among the marquee transactions Khattar has worked on are the Coal India IPO, BSE IPO, Motherson Sumi's Euro bond issue, Laurus Laboratories' IPO and ICICI Bank's ADR, among others.

Ambit Capital offers investment banking, asset management, wealth management, institutional equities and SME lending. Its investment banking arm advises on corporate finance, equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. In 2024, the group's NBFC arm, Ambit Finvest, raised 410 crore from Japanese investment bank Daiwa Securities Group.

Earlier this year, Ambit appointed Skanda Jayaraman as co-head of its investment banking business.

Also Read | Elevation Capital launches $500 million fund to back AI startups

Building a new franchise

“Khattar is likely to hire a team of bankers to set up the investment banking practice and will also help oversee the larger growth of the firm,” another person cited above said.

Emailed queries to Khattar, Ambit Capital, and Neo Group did not elicit any response until press time.

Neo Group has been expanding rapidly. In July, it raised 350 crore in a funding round led by Peak XV Partners, following a 550 crore investment from TVS Capital. Valued at 10,000 crore, the company became one of the latest financial services unicorns.

Founded in 2021 by Nitin Jain, also an IIM Calcutta alumnus, Neo managed about 1.3 trillion in client assets as of June. It operates in more than 30 Indian cities and has a presence in the US, employing over 850 professionals, including more than 150 senior wealth advisers.

Also Read | Global insurers sniff opportunity in India as FDI cap off

Neo's expansion comes as India's wealth management industry is growing rapidly, driven by rising disposable incomes, an expanding base of high-net-worth individuals and increasing financialization. According to Deloitte, assets under management in the country's wealth management industry are projected to reach $2.3 trillion by FY29.

Backed by deep-pocketed investors, new-age firms such as Deserve, Groww, Asset Plus, Centricity and Wealthy are expanding their offerings in an effort to capture a larger share of the market.

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Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsPeak XV-backed Neo Group to enter investment banking, hires Ambit's Vikas Khattar to lead push

Peak XV-backed Neo Group to enter investment banking, hires Ambit's Vikas Khattar to lead push

Sneha Shah
3 min read3 Aug 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Neo Group has appointed veteran investment banker Vikas Khattar to build and lead its investment banking business.
Neo Group has appointed veteran investment banker Vikas Khattar to build and lead its investment banking business.
Summary

The Peak XV- and TVS Capital-backed wealth manager has applied for a merchant banking licence as it expands beyond wealth management amid India's capital markets boom.

Gift this article

Peak XV Partners- and TVS Capital-backed wealth and asset management platform Neo Group has appointed veteran investment banker Vikas Khattar to build and lead its investment banking business, according to three people with knowledge of the development.

Peak XV Partners- and TVS Capital-backed wealth and asset management platform Neo Group has appointed veteran investment banker Vikas Khattar to build and lead its investment banking business, according to three people with knowledge of the development.

Khattar, currently co-head of investment banking and head of equity capital markets (ECM) and the financial services group at Ambit Capital, will build Neo's merchant banking business from the ground up, the people said.

Khattar, currently co-head of investment banking and head of equity capital markets (ECM) and the financial services group at Ambit Capital, will build Neo's merchant banking business from the ground up, the people said.

The move reflects a broader trend of new-age financial services firms branching into investment banking as India's fast-growing wealth management industry fuels demand for capital markets and advisory services.

“The firm has applied for merchant banking licence with the capital markets regulator-Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India),” one of the persons cited above said.

Also Read | Bodhi Tree in advanced talks to buy stake in Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Khattar, a BITS Pilani and IIM Calcutta alumnus, has more than three decades of experience across DSP Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Jefferies and Ambit.

He joined Ambit Capital in 2018, where he built the firm's ECM business. Since then, Ambit has completed more than 250 equity capital markets transactions across initial public offerings (IPOs), block deals and follow-on public offerings, according to its website.

Among the marquee transactions Khattar has worked on are the Coal India IPO, BSE IPO, Motherson Sumi's Euro bond issue, Laurus Laboratories' IPO and ICICI Bank's ADR, among others.

Ambit Capital offers investment banking, asset management, wealth management, institutional equities and SME lending. Its investment banking arm advises on corporate finance, equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. In 2024, the group's NBFC arm, Ambit Finvest, raised 410 crore from Japanese investment bank Daiwa Securities Group.

Earlier this year, Ambit appointed Skanda Jayaraman as co-head of its investment banking business.

Also Read | Elevation Capital launches $500 million fund to back AI startups

Building a new franchise

“Khattar is likely to hire a team of bankers to set up the investment banking practice and will also help oversee the larger growth of the firm,” another person cited above said.

Emailed queries to Khattar, Ambit Capital, and Neo Group did not elicit any response until press time.

Neo Group has been expanding rapidly. In July, it raised 350 crore in a funding round led by Peak XV Partners, following a 550 crore investment from TVS Capital. Valued at 10,000 crore, the company became one of the latest financial services unicorns.

Founded in 2021 by Nitin Jain, also an IIM Calcutta alumnus, Neo managed about 1.3 trillion in client assets as of June. It operates in more than 30 Indian cities and has a presence in the US, employing over 850 professionals, including more than 150 senior wealth advisers.

Also Read | Global insurers sniff opportunity in India as FDI cap off

Neo's expansion comes as India's wealth management industry is growing rapidly, driven by rising disposable incomes, an expanding base of high-net-worth individuals and increasing financialization. According to Deloitte, assets under management in the country's wealth management industry are projected to reach $2.3 trillion by FY29.

Backed by deep-pocketed investors, new-age firms such as Deserve, Groww, Asset Plus, Centricity and Wealthy are expanding their offerings in an effort to capture a larger share of the market.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsPeak XV-backed Neo Group to enter investment banking, hires Ambit's Vikas Khattar to lead push
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