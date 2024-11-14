Peak XV Partners leads ₹565-crore investment in rural credit startup SarvaGram Solutions

  • With 150 branches across five states, SarvaGram said it has nearly 1,200 crore in assets under management, with 70% this secured against property.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published14 Nov 2024, 03:00 PM IST
The company offers loans to service the diverse credit needs of its three key household segments – farm, salaried and small-business households. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
The company offers loans to service the diverse credit needs of its three key household segments – farm, salaried and small-business households. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

SarvaGram Solutions, a Pune-based credit platform that focuses on rural areas, has secured 565 crore in a Series D investment led by Peak XV Partners. It plans to use the funds to expand its credit products business to more parts of the country.

Existing investors Temasek, Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital and TVS Capital also participated in the round. With this, the firm has raised 950 crore in total to date.

Founded in 2019 by ​​Utpal Isser and Sameer Mishra, SarvaGram facilitates access to financial and productivity-enhancement products such as loans, farm mechanisation services and insurance, using technology to select the right products and disburse loans.

Also read: Loans to farmers are at a record high. But can fintech firms keep risk in check?

SarvaGram founders Sameer Mishra and Utpal Isser.

The company offers loans to service the diverse credit needs of its three key household segments – farm, salaried and small-business households. With 150 branches across five states, SarvaGram said it has nearly 1,200 crore in assets under management, with 70% this secured against property.

The company also provides access to insurance products and farm mechanisation services through an on-ground workforce and local franchise partners.

“The fundraise will boost our mission of putting more power in the hands of rural households by enhancing their access and ease them into a curated set of financial and productivity enhancing solutions,” said Utpal Isser, co-founder and chief executive of SarvaGram Solutions.

RBI, NABARD to push rural loans

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said in August the central bank was looking at a nationwide launch of a technological platform called the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) in due course to speed up disbursal of credit, especially to rural and smaller borrowers, Mint reported.

Also read: Former Orios partners launch BlueGreen Ventures with $75 million fund to invest in early, late-stage startups

Separately, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will launch a 1,000-crore fund to bolster technology-driven agri-startups and rural enterprises, its chairman Shaji KV said earlier this year.

The fund will back startups facing challenges in scaling their operations because of limited access to equity and debt, and will seek to foster new linkages in the rural ecosystem, both forward and backward.

Also read: No startup’s too small to IPO in a bull market

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsPeak XV Partners leads ₹565-crore investment in rural credit startup SarvaGram Solutions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:14 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.60
    03:14 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-1.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    773.75
    03:14 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.65 (-1.61%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.50
    03:14 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,851.90
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.55 (-0.67%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,594.90
    03:05 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -277.05 (-5.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,564.25
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -81.2 (-4.93%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,781.35
    03:06 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -351.75 (-4.93%)

    Bikaji Foods International share price

    783.30
    03:06 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -39.4 (-4.79%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,298.60
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    111.75 (9.42%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.18
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.03 (7.72%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    317.70
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    18.3 (6.11%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,869.25
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    280.15 (6.1%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.