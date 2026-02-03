Three MDs quit Peak XV Partners as senior-level exits continue

Three managing directors, Ashish Agrawal, Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma, have exited Peak XV Partners, marking another round of senior-level departures at the venture capital firm amid an ongoing leadership reshuffle.

The exits come at a time when Peak XV is in the midst of a broader transition, recalibrating the organization and investment strategy following its split from Sequoia India & South-East Asia in 2023.

Alongside the departures, the firm announced key leadership promotions. Abhishek Mohan has been elevated to general partner and will continue to lead Peak XV’s consumer technology investments, while Saipriya Sarangan has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO), taking charge of firm-wide operations.

The exits of the three managing directors come close on the heels of several senior-level departures over the past year.

Managing director Harshjit Sethi resigned in September 2025, preceded by exits of other senior executives, including Shailesh Lakhani, Abheek Anand, Shraeyansh Thakur and Anandamoy Roychowdhary. Other departures included chief product officer Anuj Sahai, vice-president Suraj Agarwalla and managing director Piyush Gupta.

Apart from the founding team of G.V. Ravishankar, Mohit Bhatnagar and Shailendra Singh, Sakshi Chopra remains the only senior leader.

The firm described the recent exits as mutual decisions aligned with efforts to evolve its investment capabilities, particularly in response to market shifts driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

The developments also add to a growing list of investment firms that have spun out of Peak XV/Sequoia India, following WestBridge Capital and A91 Partners. Despite the leadership churn, Peak XV reiterated its long-term commitment to its limited partners and founders, positioning the changes as part of a broader strategy to prepare the firm for its next phase of growth.

