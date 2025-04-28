Peak XV Partners seeks AI edge with strategic investments in US funds, takes LP route
SummaryPeakXV Partners is deepening its presence in the US market with a series of seed and early-stage investments in AI-focused funds. This strategy aims to build relationships, track trends, and facilitate introductions to emerging startups, to potentially deepen its presence in the market
MUMBAI : Bengaluru-headquartered Peak XV Partners has made a clutch of investments over the past 12 months in a handful of seed and early-stage US funds, varying in size between $1 million and $10 million, a person with knowledge of the development said on condition of anonymity. The names of the funds could not be ascertained.