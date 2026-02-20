Leading venture capital firm Peak XV, an early backer of public companies such as Zomato, Groww and Meesho, has raised $1.3 billion in fresh capital commitments to deploy across India, the broader Asia-Pacific region and select global markets.
Peak XV raises $1.3 billion to invest in India, APAC, other regions
SummaryThe new fundraise comes at the back of several top leadership exits at the venture capital firm after a rift over returns from recent IPO exits.
Leading venture capital firm Peak XV, an early backer of public companies such as Zomato, Groww and Meesho, has raised $1.3 billion in fresh capital commitments to deploy across India, the broader Asia-Pacific region and select global markets.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More