Pearson onboards Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador
- The company is working with other influencers as well to undertake a thematic storytelling approach and drive intent among the target audience at a deeper level
NEW DELHI: Pearson, a British publishing company, has brought actor Vicky Kaushal on board as its brand ambassador to strike a chord with students in India. The company is working with other influencers as well to undertake a thematic storytelling approach and drive intent among the target audience at a deeper level.
The brand film has been conceptualised by creative agency Bang In the Middle (BITM) and talks about how digital learning solutions and content have made the process of preparation convenient and more accessible for everyone, thus highlighting the importance of partners like them who can provide a strong support to learners throughout this process.
Siddharth Banerjee, managing director, India & Asia for the company said, “We are working to ensure that consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Whether they’re aiming for higher studies or better careers in the future, we know that Indian learners today demand a world-class learning experience to accelerate their career pathways. Therefore, through our personalized content, we are fueling their dreams and helping them "Prepare Well“ at every learning touchpoint throughout their lives."
Prathap Suthan, co-founder and chief creative officer at BITM added: “Through this brand film, we have tried to ensure that we create a communication which diffuses the hyperbole on the prevalent education advertising, and keep it to a warm, believable, and genuine space, despite Vicky Kaushal’s celebrity presence."
The first film is digitally available on social media and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages besides Hindi.
