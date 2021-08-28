Peekay Group to set up 3D printing facility at Bengaluru Airport City

BENGALURU: Kerala-based Peekay Group has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL) to develop a 3D printing technology facility at the Airport City that is being developed in the BLR Airport premises. BACL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL)

“This facility will house a production centre as well as an experience zone to learn 3D printing and ideate for innovative solutions. In addition, the facility will be used to train technology experts, up-grade skills, increase awareness of various 3D printing applications. This will play a role in engaging youngsters in this new era of technology driven manufacturing," the company said in a statement.

3D printing also known as additive manufacturing has wide applications including architecture, construction, automotive, aerospace, military, biotech (human tissue replacement) jewellery, education and many other fields.

The global 3D printing market size is estimated to reach $62.79 billion by 2028 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021-28. McKinsey predicts that additive manufacturing could have an economic impact of $550 billion annually by 2025.

While traditional manufacturing has a negative effect on the environment, 3D printing is expected to be able to significantly reduce the carbon footprint.

“We are delighted to partner with the Peekay Group to develop a state-of-the-art 3D printing technology facility as part of our Airport City. Bengaluru is emerging as one of the world’s leading tech innovation hubs, and at BACL our focus will be to continue partnering with companies in the fields of advanced electronics manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, space technology, 3D printing, quantum computing, chip design, among others," Rao Munukutla, chief executive officer, BACL.

