Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Peekay Group to set up 3D printing facility at Bengaluru Airport City

Peekay Group to set up 3D printing facility at Bengaluru Airport City

Premium
3D printing also known as additive manufacturing has wide applications including architecture, construction, automotive, aerospace, military, biotech (human tissue replacement) jewellery, education and many other fields.
1 min read . 04:51 PM IST Livemint

  • The facility will house a production centre as well as an experience zone to learn 3D printing and ideate for innovative solutions. In addition, the facility will be used to train technology experts, up-grade skills, increase awareness of various 3D printing applications

BENGALURU: Kerala-based Peekay Group has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL) to develop a 3D printing technology facility at the Airport City that is being developed in the BLR Airport premises. BACL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL)

BENGALURU: Kerala-based Peekay Group has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL) to develop a 3D printing technology facility at the Airport City that is being developed in the BLR Airport premises. BACL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL)

“This facility will house a production centre as well as an experience zone to learn 3D printing and ideate for innovative solutions. In addition, the facility will be used to train technology experts, up-grade skills, increase awareness of various 3D printing applications. This will play a role in engaging youngsters in this new era of technology driven manufacturing," the company said in a statement.

“This facility will house a production centre as well as an experience zone to learn 3D printing and ideate for innovative solutions. In addition, the facility will be used to train technology experts, up-grade skills, increase awareness of various 3D printing applications. This will play a role in engaging youngsters in this new era of technology driven manufacturing," the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

3D printing also known as additive manufacturing has wide applications including architecture, construction, automotive, aerospace, military, biotech (human tissue replacement) jewellery, education and many other fields.

The global 3D printing market size is estimated to reach $62.79 billion by 2028 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021-28. McKinsey predicts that additive manufacturing could have an economic impact of $550 billion annually by 2025.

While traditional manufacturing has a negative effect on the environment, 3D printing is expected to be able to significantly reduce the carbon footprint.

“We are delighted to partner with the Peekay Group to develop a state-of-the-art 3D printing technology facility as part of our Airport City. Bengaluru is emerging as one of the world’s leading tech innovation hubs, and at BACL our focus will be to continue partnering with companies in the fields of advanced electronics manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, space technology, 3D printing, quantum computing, chip design, among others," Rao Munukutla, chief executive officer, BACL.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

7 stocks with highest FII shareholding

Premium

Five health insurance lessons from the covid pandemic

Premium

LIC, the pillar of PSU bank capital raising

Premium

Ola Electric plans a billion-dollar fundraise

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!