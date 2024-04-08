BREAKING NEWS
Pegatron in talks to sell iPhone plant to Tata Group: Report
Pegatron is in advanced talks to sell its only iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, says a report
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taiwanese firm Pegatron is in advanced talks to sell its only iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, said a report by Reuters.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!