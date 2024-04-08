Pegatron in talks to sell iPhone plant to Tata Group: Report

Pegatron is in advanced talks to sell its only iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, says a report

Taiwanese firm Pegatron is in advanced talks to sell its only iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, said a report by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

