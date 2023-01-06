Peloton to pay $19 million fine over treadmill recall
- Penalty resolves lawsuit from consumer-safety watchdog
Peloton Interactive Inc. has agreed to pay a $19.1 million civil penalty tied to the company’s handling of a treadmill recall in 2021.
The exercise-equipment maker reached a settlement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission after the watchdog accused the company of failing to immediately report that its Tread+ machines contained a defect that could cause serious injury.
The CPSC alleged that, beginning in December 2018 and continuing into 2019, Peloton accumulated more than 150 reports of people, pets and objects being pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill and the death of at least one child.
The civil penalty also settles charges thatPeloton distributed recalled treadmills, which violates the Consumer Product Safety Act, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.
As part of the settlement, Peloton agreed to file annual compliance reports for the next five years. The payout isn’t an admission of guilt for the company.
The Commission provisionally accepted the settlement agreement following a 4-0 vote, the CPSC added. The deal is subject to public comment.
Peloton in September said that CPSC planned to seek fines against the company over how it handled the recall.
The exercise-equipment maker agreed to halt sales and recall the treadmills in 2021 following reports of dozens of injuries and the death of a 6-year-old child who was pulled under one of the machines.
Peloton initially rebuffed CPSC’s urging for a recall before reversing course and apologizing for its earlier response.
The penalty comes as the company struggles to recapture the growth it reported during the pandemic as demand stagnates for its bikes and other fitness equipment. Peloton reported a larger-than-expected 23% drop in sales in its latest quarter.
Shares were trading 2.5% lower at $8.62 following the announcement.
Peloton said it would work with the CPSC to enhance its safety measures.
“As such, Peloton continues to pursue the CPSC’s approval of a Tread+ rear guard that would further augment its safety features," the company said.
CPSC continues to reverse from a slowdown in enforcement efforts under the Trump administration.
Corrections & Amplifications
Peloton recalled treadmills in 2021. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said Peloton’s treadmill recall was last year. (Corrected on Jan. 5)
