Peloton to stop making bikes itself
- Maker of connected fitness equipment aims to simplify its supply chain, cut cost structure
Peloton Interactive Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to exit all the manufacturing operations it owns as the maker of connected fitness equipment works to simplify its supply chain and reduce its cost structure.
The New York company said it will expand its relationship with Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp., which will become the primary maker of hardware for its bike and tread product lines.
Peloton, which plans to focus on technology and content, also said it will suspend operations at its Tonic Fitness Technology Inc. plant for the rest of the year. The company acquired Tonic, one of its longtime Taiwan-based bike manufacturing partners, in October 2019.
Peloton, which saw a surge in demand with the Covid-19 pandemic, is grappling with reduced interest in its products as U.S. consumers revert to prepandemic behavior. The company in May reported its biggest quarterly loss as a public company and said it had raised $750 million to help sustain its business.
Peloton has laid off hundreds of workers, is saddled with a glut of unsold inventory and has pulled the plug on plans for a $400 million manufacturing plant in Ohio and instead is working to sell the facility.
The company, once valued at around $50 billion, now has a market capitalization of less than $3.4 billion.
