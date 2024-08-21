Peloton’s earnings to draw focus on CEO search, efforts to grow subscribers

PELOTON-RESULTS:Peloton's earnings to draw focus on CEO search, efforts to grow subscribers

Reuters
Updated21 Aug 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Peloton's earnings to draw focus on CEO search, efforts to grow subscribers
Peloton’s earnings to draw focus on CEO search, efforts to grow subscribers

By Kannaki Deka

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive's investors will look for updates on its CEO appointment and efforts to grow subscribers in fiscal 2025 when the fitness equipment maker reports results on Thursday.

The fitness equipment maker has struggled to bounce back from a sales slump after a pandemic-led boom and has aggressively implemented a turnaround plan, including job cuts, to revive growth and break its loss-making streak.

Some analysts expect a softer subscriber growth for fiscal 2025 as the company, which offers exclusive workout content subscriptions that can be synchronized with Peloton's equipment, remains focused on cutting costs.

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding said Peloton is a business that acquires its highest lifetime value members by offering a combination of hardware and software.

"The cost of the hardware and the ability to sell the hardware continues to be a factor in growing subscribers," Golding said.

Peloton has yet to name a new CEO after Barry McCarthy stepped down in May from the top job following the company's weak results.

Under McCarthy, Peloton attempted to rebrand itself as an overall fitness content company, centering on its app to attract members who may not be able to afford its pricey bikes and treadmills.

A lack of growth could prompt Peloton's management to take another hard look at its cost structure as they do not see any signs of a demand uptick, analysts said.

CONTEXT

Following McCarthy's departure, analysts are now looking for clarity on Peloton's strategy to recover sales and retain subscribers while ensuring cost discipline.

Meanwhile, the New York-based company is refinancing its debt to avoid a liquidity crunch, giving the company more time to execute its turnaround plan.

FUNDAMENTALS

** Peloton is expected to report a 1.8% decrease in revenue to $630.5 million from $642.1 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 17 analysts, based on LSEG data.

** ​LSEG's mean analyst estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc is for a loss of 17 cents per share.

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

** Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Peloton Interactive Inc is $3.80​, above​ its last closing price of $3.23. ​​​

** Peloton shares have lost about 45% in 2024.

(This story has been refiled to fix the spelling of brokerage name to Macquarie, in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; editing by Alan Barona)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 10:03 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsPeloton’s earnings to draw focus on CEO search, efforts to grow subscribers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue