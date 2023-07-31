Pencil maker DOMS preps ₹1,200 cr IPO as mkt swells2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Italy’s F.I.L.A. Group, which owns a 51% stake in DOMS, plans to offer shares worth ₹800 crore in the issue
MUMBAI : DOMS Industries, India’s second-largest pencil maker, is set to file draft papers for a ₹1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the second week of August, two investment bankers aware of the development said.
