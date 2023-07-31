Pencil maker DOMS preps 1,200 cr IPO as mkt swells

The company will use the proceeds to establish one of the largest single-location manufacturing facilities in the stationery industry across the Asia Pacific region. It has allocated a capital expenditure of ₹800 crore for the same during the period from FY23 to FY28, one of the investment bankers said. The investment aims to transition the current plant from leased to owned facilities, increase production capacities, establish plants for new products, and refurbish older machinery.

