Pencilton introduces contactless RuPay card in the form of keychain

PencilKey is linked to the PencilCard which is an all-in-one prepaid card, metro card, and bus card. PencilKey is equipped with the benefits of NCMC which works at the Delhi Airport Metro line and Goa’s buses currently. It is also scheduled to be accepted for metro travel in Pune, Chennai & Mumbai as well as in BEST buses in Mumbai.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}