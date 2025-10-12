The unforeseen hurdles in Naveen Jindal’s Thyssenkrupp bid
Abhishek Law , Dipali Banka 4 min read 12 Oct 2025, 08:19 pm IST
At the heart of the negotiations is how to manage thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE) pension liabilities, estimated at €2–3 billion, and a potential workforce restructuring plan that could involve significant layoffs.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Hefty pension obligations and workforce reorganization have emerged as key issues in Naveen Jindal’s bid to acquire thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE), as discussions continue over the Indian billionaire's potential role in the German steelmaker’s turnaround plans, according to two people familiar with the matter.
