Alibaba, Baidu and BYD are now US-designated military companies in a blacklist – What does this mean?

The Pentagon has formally designated Alibaba, Baidu and BYD among a growing list of Chinese companies it says are supporting Beijing's military ambitions, , adding three of China's most commercially prominent corporations to a national security blacklist that now names 188 Chinese companies with alleged military ties, up from roughly 130 in the previous edition.

The US Department of Defense on Monday updated its annual roster of so-called "Chinese military companies", reinstating and expanding a controversial list that now includes nearly 200 entities.

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The decision comes weeks after President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for talks aimed at easing trade tensions. Despite diplomatic engagement, the latest Pentagon action signals that competition over advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and critical supply chains remains firmly entrenched.

Alibaba, Baidu and BYD Added to Expanded Pentagon Blacklist The updated designation includes Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu and electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, all of which the Pentagon alleges are contributing directly or indirectly to China's defence industrial base.

The revised list also reaffirms the inclusion of Tencent Holdings, which was added in 2025, meaning that three of China's most prominent artificial intelligence companies are now classified by Washington as entities supporting the People's Liberation Army.

Although placement on the list does not immediately trigger sanctions or prohibit commercial operations in the United States, it carries substantial reputational and regulatory consequences. Companies identified by the Pentagon can face restrictions on defence-related contracts, limitations on research funding opportunities and increased scrutiny from investors and policymakers.

The designation is also widely regarded as a precursor to tougher trade or investment measures.

Pentagon's 1260H List Targets China's Leading Tech, AI and Electric Vehicle Companies The designations, published Monday in the Federal Register, are the latest revision to the Pentagon's so-called 1260H list, which identifies companies the department believes are aiding China's military ambitions. The update also cements the inclusion of Tencent Holdings, added to the list in 2025, and restores two Chinese memory chipmakers whose brief removal had triggered a chaotic episode in February.

Shares in the affected companies slipped across New York markets. American depositary receipts in Alibaba fell 1 per cent to $119.84, those of Baidu declined 2.1 per cent to $119.14, and BYD's receipts were down 0.7 per cent.

Alibaba, Baidu and BYD Accused of Affiliation With China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology In its published justification, the Pentagon cited affiliation with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology — the government body overseeing the country's technology and industrial sectors — as the basis for adding all three companies. The designation rests on the argument that their commercial activities support China's defence industrial base, even without any direct relationship with the military.

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That argument is grounded in Beijing's "military-civil fusion" policy, which mandates cooperation between private enterprises and China's armed forces. The Pentagon has consistently argued that this policy gives the Chinese government practical capacity to draw on the capabilities of virtually any major company with a commercial presence in the US.

In naming Alibaba, the Pentagon said the tech giant helps boost China's defence industrial base because of its affiliation with the ministry. The Pentagon applied the same reasoning to BYD and Baidu.

ChangXin Memory Technologies and Yangtze Memory Technologies Are Reinstated After February Withdrawal Controversy Two Chinese memory chipmakers — ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) — have been restored to the list following a confusing episode in February, when an earlier version was published and then pulled within minutes without explanation. The unexplained withdrawal caused significant disruption in financial markets and generated uncertainty about the direction of US policy towards China's semiconductor sector.

Bloomberg News subsequently reported that the withdrawal followed an immediate call from a senior White House official to the Pentagon, expressing displeasure that concerns had been overridden.

National security officials had argued that removing YMTC and CXMT ahead of a planned summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could suggest Washington no longer considered them a threat. Officials also feared the move would benefit the Chinese chipmakers at the expense of Micron and two South Korean memory manufacturers — Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix — from a key US ally.

The June update reverts in most substantive respects to the February version, with the reinstatement of both chipmakers as the principal change.

Pentagon's Chinese Military Companies List Has Few Immediate Legal Penalties A 1260H designation carries no immediate punitive legal consequences, but its practical implications are significant. Companies on the list are prohibited from contracting with the US military or accessing federal research funding. The designation also functions as a reputational warning to American investors, and is widely regarded as a precursor to more severe trade and investment restrictions.

The list traces its origins to a 1999 congressional mandate, though the Defense Department did not begin publishing it for more than two decades. It was revived and first implemented in 2021 under the first Trump administration. The current edition, with 188 named entities covering airlines, computer hardware manufacturers, and firms in construction, shipping and communications, represents one of the most expansive updates in its history.

Robotics Firm Unitree Added to Blacklist After Its Dancing Robots Appeared on America's Got Talent Among the notable new additions is Unitree, a Chinese robotics company that drew international attention after its machines appeared on NBC's America's Got Talent, where they impressed judge Simon Cowell. The Pentagon said Unitree "knowingly received assistance" from the Chinese government, citing the state's classification of the company as a highly innovative, globally competitive enterprise critical to national supply chains.

China's Embassy Accuses Washington of Overstretching National Security Justifications Against Chinese Companies Beijing responded with pointed criticism. The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused the US of "overstretching the concept of national security and making discriminatory lists to go after Chinese companies," and said Chinese businesses observe the laws and regulations of countries where they operate.

"The US should stop its wrong practice and create a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies," the embassy said in a statement.

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Separately, embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said: "China urges the United States to immediately correct its wrong practices and provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies."

Pentagon Blacklist Update Arrives Less Than a Month After the Trump-Xi Summit The timing has drawn attention from analysts who follow US-China relations closely. The list was published less than a month after Trump met Xi in Beijing — a summit widely watched for signs of easing on technology tensions — which did not yield any significant breakthrough on competition over artificial intelligence or advanced computing.

"The Pentagon's republished Chinese military companies list serves as a post-summit reality check," said Craig Singleton, senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who tracks the 1260H designations closely. "The Xi-Trump meeting did not pause competition; it clarified where competition will continue," Singleton said.

Tencent Lobbyist Says Adding BYD and NIO Reveals the List's Flawed Logic The list has drawn criticism not only from Beijing but also from advocates representing named companies. John McEntee, a former senior Trump White House official who now lobbies on behalf of Tencent, said the expansion to include Chinese automobile manufacturers exposed the weakness in the designation framework.

"By expanding the list to Chinese car companies like BYD and NIO, they're revealing how ridiculous the justification is. By their logic, Ford and GM should be classified as American military companies," McEntee said.

Tencent, added to the list in 2025, has been pursuing its removal through a combination of legal strategies and lobbying.

TP-Link Naming Confusion in the Pentagon's List One further point of ambiguity arising from the updated list centres on the inclusion of China-based TP-Link Technologies — primarily a domestic Chinese router manufacturer — rather than US-headquartered TP-Link Systems, the entity that American regulators have previously scrutinised for its dominant share of the US home and small-business wireless router market.

A spokeswoman for TP-Link Systems sought to distance the company from the designation. "As a US-based company incorporated in California, TP-Link Systems Inc. is not subject to this posting or its associated restrictions," she said, adding that the company's founder and chief executive, Jeffrey Chao, lives in California "and is not and never has been a member" of the Chinese Communist Party.