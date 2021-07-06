Pentagon scraps $10 billion cloud contract award to Microsoft

The original contract, with its JEDI acronym, was intended to evoke “Star Wars" imagery. That project, valued at as much as $10 billion over a decade, was intended to serve as the primary data repository for military services worldwide. The Defense Department has said it’s adopting commercial cloud services, in which computing power and storage are hosted in remote data centers run by outside companies, to give it a tactical edge in the battlefield and strengthen its use of emerging technologies.