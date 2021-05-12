Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Pentagon to remove China’s Xiaomi from blacklist after lawsuit

Pentagon to remove China’s Xiaomi from blacklist after lawsuit

REUTERS
3 min read . 07:00 PM IST DAN STRUMPF, The Wall Street Journal

  • U.S. Defense Department’s decision comes after the Chinese tech giant’s court win in March

The Defense Department has agreed to remove Xiaomi Corp. from a blacklist that prohibits U.S. investment in the Chinese tech giant, reversing course after a federal court had granted a temporary halt to the ban following a lawsuit by the company.

In a one-page filing in Washington, D.C., federal court Tuesday, lawyers for both sides said removing Xiaomi from the U.S. blacklist was appropriate following the company’s court victory in March, thereby avoiding additional litigation over the matter.

