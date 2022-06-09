Pepper Content co-founders Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar said, "We are here to unleash the next one by enabling high-quality creative and marketing talent to get access to global opportunities. As we enter the next phase of our journey of revolutionising content creation across the globe, we are excited to have partners like Bessemer Venture Partners and other credible, marquee investors," reported by PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}