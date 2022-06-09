Peper Content plans to utilise the fresh capital for strengthening its presence in the US market along with diversifying offerings to newer categories such as graphic design, language translations, and video content creation.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Pepper Content, a global content platform, on Thursday, announced the fundraising of $14.3 million ( ₹110 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Other investors Tanglin Venture Partners, Lightspeed, and Titan Capital also participated in the round.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pepper Content, a global content platform, on Thursday, announced the fundraising of $14.3 million ( ₹110 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Other investors Tanglin Venture Partners, Lightspeed, and Titan Capital also participated in the round.
Further, seasoned global operators like Gokul Rajaram, Ritesh Agarwal, Abhinav Sinha, Ankur Nagpal, Dheeraj Pandey, Ashish Gupta, and Kunal Shah were also among the participants in the funding round.
Further, seasoned global operators like Gokul Rajaram, Ritesh Agarwal, Abhinav Sinha, Ankur Nagpal, Dheeraj Pandey, Ashish Gupta, and Kunal Shah were also among the participants in the funding round.
Pepper Content co-founders Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar said, "We are here to unleash the next one by enabling high-quality creative and marketing talent to get access to global opportunities. As we enter the next phase of our journey of revolutionising content creation across the globe, we are excited to have partners like Bessemer Venture Partners and other credible, marquee investors," reported by PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pepper Content plans to utilise the fresh capital for strengthening its presence in the US market along with diversifying offerings to newer categories such as graphic design, language translations, and video content creation.
Notably, the platform has witnessed 16-folds growth in terms of revenue in the last 14 months alone. The company aims to record high double-digit Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth by the end of this year.
At present, Pepper Content has more than 2,500 customers, with over 1 million content projects delivered. It has over 1 lakh creators currently. Meanwhile, the company's creator earnings are more than $3.5 million.