Pepperfry: Co-founder Ashish Shah becomes CEO of the furniture startup

Pepperfry elevates co-founder Ashish Shah to CEO following the demise of former CEO Ambareesh Murty.

Following the untimely demise of Pepperfry's former CEO Ambareesh Murty, the company has elevated co-founder Ashish Shah to the position of CEO. Ashish had co-founded the company alongside Murty in 2021. Murty, 51, passed away last month in Leh after suffering a cardiac arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a media statement, Pepperfry said, "As the erstwhile COO of the company, heading operations, category management, product, and omnichannel Business, Ashish has played a pivotal role in shaping Pepperfry's customer-centric strategy, supply side strengths, and operational excellence".

Founded by Ambareesh Murty and Ashish Shah in 2012, Pepperfry is India’s online marketplace for furniture and home goods.

Over the past three months, Pepperfry co-founders have secured $23 million in funding from existing shareholders, including institutional investors and family offices, underscoring their confidence in the company’s vision and strategic plans for the future.

"Pepperfry remains focused on its mission to provide a wide array of well-designed products to help customers create inspiring and functional living spaces. Pepperfry has always been committed to enhancing the way people create homes, and I am honoured to lead this incredible team of dedicated individuals who share this passion. The best tribute to Ambareesh will be to build on the foundation laid by us and fortify Pepperfry's position as India’s leading furniture and home products company." said Ashish Shah, CEO, of Pepperfry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}