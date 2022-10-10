Pepperfry launches festive campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will feature in the film which will also introduce its ‘MemeVerse’ concept to drive consumer proposition through a clutter-breaking format
Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home goods company, has launched its campaign for Diwali 2022 titled ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’. It will show its brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the 360 media campaign discussing its omnichannel foray.
The actors will feature in the film which will also introduce its ‘MemeVerse’ concept to drive consumer proposition through a clutter-breaking format, the company said in a statement.
The brand film has been conceptualized by Lowe Lintas along with Milestone Films.In the advertisement, the actors are seen taking a break on the sets of a film shoot, when their concerned manager shows them images of themselves, used as memes on the company’s hoardings across the country.
The couple seems to be amused and laughing at their own memes and the manager who gets frustrated at their reaction is told by the two that their memes are apt because the brand brings the ‘wow’ factor with its studios, the company added.
Naveen Murali, head of marketing for the company said, “With Diwali right around the corner, Indians are back to opening up their homes to celebrations and hence, also setting up or upgrading their homes for this occasion. This campaign aims to further strengthen our position as the one-stop destination for ‘all things’ home."
Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this really fun and light-hearted campaign. This concept personally stood out for me because the format was novel and contemporary and touched upon a part of our daily lives."
Saif Ali Khan added, “Our association with the campaign is a product of our mutual affinity towards a brand that caters so intently to help create beautiful homes."
Sarvesh Raikar, regional creative officer & creative head, Lowe Lintas said, “The world is talking in memes today. We thought applying the same outdoors would be disruptive for our audience. The idea of portraying mega stars like them as meme stars were instantly liked and we had a lot of fun executing this campaign."
Internet-first or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are driving growth in India’s e-tailing space with a robust 45% compound annual growth rate and has the potential to reach $70 billion over the next few years, said a report by Unicommerce, an integrated software as a service platform for post-purchase experience management, and retail consultancy Wazir Advisors. India’s online retail market is expected to grow at 32% with the potential to touch $225 billion, it said in the first edition of India’s Retail and E-commerce Trends Report for FY22.