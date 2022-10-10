Pepperfry launches festive campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Internet-first or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are driving growth in India’s e-tailing space with a robust 45% compound annual growth rate and has the potential to reach $70 billion over the next few years, said a report by Unicommerce, an integrated software as a service platform for post-purchase experience management, and retail consultancy Wazir Advisors. India’s online retail market is expected to grow at 32% with the potential to touch $225 billion, it said in the first edition of India’s Retail and E-commerce Trends Report for FY22.

