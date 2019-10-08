Pepsi makes its debut in fashion industry

New Delhi: Pepsi will mark its foray into the fashion industry through a collaboration with homegrown ready-to-wear label HUEMN, launching at FDCI's upcoming Lotus India Fashion Week SS20.

The collection, created by designer duo Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty, comprises statement athleisure. All denim fabric used in the collection is made using recycled plastic, in line with PepsiCo's 'Winning with Purpose' vision which aims to build a world where plastics never become waste.

Speaking about the collection, Tarun Bhagat, Director-Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India, said: "PepsiCo is a brand which has always resonated with the voice of today's generation. Fashion has always been an important way of self-expression for Indian youth and our foray into the world of fashion is a step to celebrate this self-expression. This collection reflects the cool attitude and swag of the youth. We are very excited to launch the collection at the upcoming India Fashion Week and are confident that it will find its way into the hearts and closets of India's youth very soon."

HUEMN co-founder Shyma Shetty said: "We are thrilled to be playing with the iconography of a legacy brand such as Pepsi. The collection is an amalgamation of the ethos of both brands and an effort to bring both our audiences together, with an inclusive and fresh product line driven by both- popular culture and cutting edge fashion."

The collection is an extension of part of Pepsi's 2019 eHar Ghoont Mein Swag' campaign and will be unveiled at the Pepsi x HUEMN runway show at FDCI's Lotus India Fashion Week on October 9.



