New Delhi: Beverage brand Pepsi has roped in Kannada actor Yash, who starred in blockbuster KGF as its brand ambassador.

Yash, who was recently seen in national blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, joins Salman Khan in endorsing brand Pepsi in India.

The 37-year-old actor will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect of brand Pepsi as it expands its national footprint, said an executive at the company.

“We are thrilled to join hands with Rocking Star Yash, a name that truly defines the spirit of fearlessness and living life on your own terms—something that Pepsi consumers resonate strongly with. Yash brings a strong connect and influence over the youth that cuts across geographies. Yash will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect as we look to expand the brand’s footprint," said Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India.

The move also points to the growing appeal of south Indian celebrities following the success that south Indian films have witnessed. As a result, top stars in the Telugu, Kannada and Tamil industries are being roped in endorsements with their fee equalling popular Bollywood stars.

Yash will feature in Pepsi’s new television campaigns in a new avatar that are set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country. The collaboration was announced by Yash as he posted a video of him taking a swig from a Pepsi bottle confirming his love for the brand with his family of over 12 million followers.

“Pepsi has constantly reinvented and innovated itself to be a part of the cultural fabric of India. Yash, on the other hand, has been lauded for his fearless and bold persona in Kannada cinema and enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation. The disruptive partnership between Pepsi and Yash will become a huge topic of conversation amongst the youth of India," the company said in a statement.

PepsiCo India sells a range of beverages including Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Tropicana and Mirinda. The company also sells salty snacks under the Lay’s and Kurkure brands.