Pepsi ropes in Kannada actor Yash as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Yash, who was recently seen in national blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, joins Salman Khan in endorsing brand Pepsi in India.
New Delhi: Beverage brand Pepsi has roped in Kannada actor Yash, who starred in blockbuster KGF as its brand ambassador.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×