New Delhi: PepsiCo India on Monday announced the launch of its summer anthem for its beverage brand Pepsi, featuring Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The song, an extension of its 2019 “Swag" campaign, encourages youngsters to own their individuality.

Pepsi has partnered with One Digital Entertainment and Universal Music Group for this campaign.

The campaign comes as India is witnessing record high temperatures that are likely to drive demand for cold beverages.

“As a culture curator, Pepsi has connected with consumers time and again with music & dance and has worked with the most iconic superstars to curated powerful pieces of culture across the world," said Saumya Rathor, category lead, cola, PepsiCo India, in a statement.

The song is available for streaming on YouTube and popular streaming platforms.

The video has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

“This new summer anthem is a supercool dance number that perfectly reflects today’s generation – uninhibited, confident, and full of swag. We have showcased this very attitude in the music video," said Khan.

In 2019, PepsiCo’s flagship beverage brand Pepsi had launched a high-decibel summer campaign ‘Har ghoont mein swag’ (loosely translated to swag in every gulp of the drink) targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers.