OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  PepsiCo adds premium chips to Lay’s portfolio
Listen to this article

New Delhi: Food and beverage company PepsiCo India has launched its premium potato chips brand Lay’s Gourmet in India to tap into the growing market for premium snacks in the country.

The portfolio expansion is in line with the brand (Lay’s) strategy to provide a spectrum of innovative and delicious snack options to consumers, the company said in a statement announcing the launch.

Consumers in India have been moving up to better, more premium products as affluent households grow in size. In the top metros too such households are driving demand for more niche food and beverage brands. The pandemic has also driven up social occasions at home prompting consumers to buy into more premium products.

Driving brand growth by leading the premiumization agenda is top on the radar for the company, said Shailja Joshi, director, marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India. Joshi said Lay’s is among the most penetrated brand in the potato chips category in India. “However, the entire potato chips category has an opportunity to grow penetration and that’s where most of our initiatives are coming in," she said.

To be sure, Lay’s Gourmet is sold by the American company in large global markets.

Joshi added that as affluence among urban household has grown, the company is tapping into the opportunity. “Consumers want distinct snacking formats for occasions that are more premium," she added.

On the sales front, the company has very robust, clear and very well defined targets for the new launch, said Joshi. “We definitely see this become a sizable part of our business as we move forward," she added.

Launched in 1995 in India, Lay’s is among the top brands from PepsiCo India. The product has a wide presence in the market where it participates in the mass market potato chips category selling packs starting 5,10 and Rs20. In India, it also sells Dorito’s, its corn-based snacking brand.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The new range of slow-cooked premium kettle chips, Lay’s Gourmet, is priced at 30 (55g) and 50 (80g), Lay’s Gourmet chips are available across top retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Lay’s will accompany the launch with a new ad film, followed by a 360-degree campaign.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout