New Delhi: Food and beverage company PepsiCo India has launched its premium potato chips brand Lay’s Gourmet in India to tap into the growing market for premium snacks in the country.

The portfolio expansion is in line with the brand (Lay’s) strategy to provide a spectrum of innovative and delicious snack options to consumers, the company said in a statement announcing the launch.

Consumers in India have been moving up to better, more premium products as affluent households grow in size. In the top metros too such households are driving demand for more niche food and beverage brands. The pandemic has also driven up social occasions at home prompting consumers to buy into more premium products.

Driving brand growth by leading the premiumization agenda is top on the radar for the company, said Shailja Joshi, director, marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India. Joshi said Lay’s is among the most penetrated brand in the potato chips category in India. “However, the entire potato chips category has an opportunity to grow penetration and that’s where most of our initiatives are coming in," she said.

To be sure, Lay’s Gourmet is sold by the American company in large global markets.

Joshi added that as affluence among urban household has grown, the company is tapping into the opportunity. “Consumers want distinct snacking formats for occasions that are more premium," she added.

On the sales front, the company has very robust, clear and very well defined targets for the new launch, said Joshi. “We definitely see this become a sizable part of our business as we move forward," she added.

Launched in 1995 in India, Lay’s is among the top brands from PepsiCo India. The product has a wide presence in the market where it participates in the mass market potato chips category selling packs starting ₹5,10 and Rs20. In India, it also sells Dorito’s, its corn-based snacking brand.

The new range of slow-cooked premium kettle chips, Lay’s Gourmet, is priced at ₹30 (55g) and ₹50 (80g), Lay’s Gourmet chips are available across top retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Lay’s will accompany the launch with a new ad film, followed by a 360-degree campaign.