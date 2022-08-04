PepsiCo adds premium chips to Lay’s portfolio1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 04:37 PM IST
The portfolio expansion is in line with the brand’s strategy to provide a spectrum of innovative and delicious snack options to consumers
New Delhi: Food and beverage company PepsiCo India has launched its premium potato chips brand Lay’s Gourmet in India to tap into the growing market for premium snacks in the country.