NEW DELHI: Beverage and snack major PepsiCo on Monday announced extending its partnership with telecom major Bharti Airtel that will see the snack maker offer complimentary 2GB data on select packs of Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos as part of its marketing effort for the upcoming festival season.

The two had earlier announced this partnership in September of last year.

As part of the promo, customers get 1 GB free data with ₹10 pack and 2 GB free data with ₹20 packs of Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos. Participating consumers can redeem the offer up to a maximum of 3 times on every unique mobile number, the company said.

Along with the rise in consumption of data, in-home snack consumption has also strengthened as a consumer trait in the last one year. As people spend more time at home with their families and friends and make their homes a space for celebrations, experiences, and memories, they regularly stock-up their loved food and beverage brands, the two companies said.

PepsiCo internal research points to increased in-home snack consumption, as a result consumer are looking for larger pack sizes of their favourite snacks.

“As internet and digital connectivity continues to accelerate across both urban and rural India, data consumption has propelled like never before. Concurrently, in the context of the pandemic, people are also looking to celebrate occasions at home and create moments of joy with their friends and family accompanied by their favourite snacks," said Anshul Khanna, senior director, marketing, foods, PepsiCo India.

The offer is available to all Airtel pre-paid consumers across India and will be available till 31 March 2022.

