PepsiCo and Airtel announce offers ahead of festive season

NEW DELHI: PepsiCo India and telecom provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a tie-up that will see the snacks and beverages company offer Airtel recharge coupons to consumers on the sale of its soft drinks brands.
With every purchase of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7UP, Mirinda, Slice, and Tropicana PET bottles, consumers will get Airtel recharge coupons worth ₹10 to ₹20.
“Demand for connectivity and internet access continues to grow in India with consumers increasing their time spent online be it gaming, entertainment or content streaming. As per Airtel’s quarterly report ended June 30, mobile data consumption surged by 16.6 percent from a year ago, with consumption per mobile data consumer at 19.5 GB per month," the two companies said in a statement.
PepsiCo said out-of-home beverage consumption of beverages has witnessed a spike with consumers stepping out more frequently. As mobility and movement increase, with the easing of the pandemic and related curbs, there has been a rise in demand for beverages, the company said.
The offer is planned ahead of the peak festival season. Companies are gearing up for greater sales ahead of festivities after two years of limited mobility.
In line with this, PepsiCo India and Airtel’s distinctive association is aimed at expanding the brand footprint while establishing a deeper connect with consumers through this value-for-money proposition, the two said.
“Demand for digital connectivity continues to soar in India and is transforming the way consumers engage with the brand. At PepsiCo India, it is imperative for us to deepen our consumer connect by engaging with the consumers through platforms that are most relevant to them. With consumers now ready to step out and interact with the world around them, our festive partnership with Airtel is designed to complement their digital experience," said George Kovoor, senior vice-president, beverages, PepsiCo India.
The partnership will be amplified via a 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media for Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7UP, Mirinda, Slice and Tropicana.
“The offer will unlock great value on Thanks app for the customers and allow them to experience a world of entertainment and social connections this festive season, on airtel’s much awarded network," said Shashwat Sharma, Director of Marketing and Communications at Airtel