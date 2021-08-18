PepsiCo announces commitment to be net water positive by 2030

“Many nations, like those in Sub-Saharan Africa, lack the water infrastructure or supply to prevent and treat illnesses – for instance, nearly 70% of homes in the region don’t have places for families to wash their hands with soap and water. Given the importance of handwashing and sanitizing to combat the pandemic, this leaves communities highly susceptible to spikes in covid-19. This issue is compounded given the slow pace of vaccine distribution in the region," the company said in its statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}