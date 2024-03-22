PepsiCo expands investment in Vietnam with $400 million for renewable energy-powered plants
PepsiCo invests $400 million in Vietnam for new manufacturing facilities powered by renewable energy sources, as part of a larger U.S. enterprise delegation visit
PepsiCo Inc., a leading global food and beverage company, has announced a significant investment commitment of an additional $400 million in Vietnam. Newswire Reuters reported quoting a Vietnamese government release that the funds will be used to build two new manufacturing facilities powered by renewable energy sources in the Southeast Asian nation.