PepsiCo India beverages volume jumps

In the AMESA region, the maker of Lay’s chips and Tropicana juices said net revenue rose 4% from the year-ago in the period. “Convenient foods unit volume declined 2%, primarily reflecting a high-single-digit decline in South Africa, partially offset by double-digit growth in the Middle East and Pakistan, and mid-single-digit growth in India. The beverages unit volume grew 11%, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India. The Middle East experienced high single-digit growth, Pakistan saw low single-digit growth and Nigeria experienced mid single-digit growth," the company said in its third-quarter and year-to-date earnings announcement on Wednesday.