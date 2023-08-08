PepsiCo India FY23 net profit hits ₹255 cr2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:19 AM IST
PepsiCo India reports significant profit increase in FY23 driven by cost efficiency and higher sales
New Delhi: Food and beverages major PepsiCo India reported a significant jump in profit to ₹255 crore in FY23 against a net profit of ₹27.8 crore a year earlier, according to its filings with the Registrar of Companies. The growth was driven by a cost efficiency drive, including strategic pricing adjustments to mitigate the impact of high inflation, it added.