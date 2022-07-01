Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PepsiCo India hands over creative mandate to Leo Burnett India

PepsiCo India hands over creative mandate to Leo Burnett India

PepsiCo India’s stable of brands includes brands such as Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker.
1 min read . 01:04 PM ISTLivemint

  • Leo Burnett will be responsible for PepsiCo India’s creative and digital mandate across all brands in the country.

New Delhi: PepsiCo India has selected Leo Burnett India as its creative partner to drive long-term growth and momentum across its foods and beverages portfolio, the advertising agency, part of the Publicis Groupe said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement comes after the maker of Pepsi drinks and Lay’s chips ended its three-decade long association with WPP’s network of creative and media agencies.

As part of the partnership, Leo Burnett will be responsible for the company’s creative and digital mandate across all brands in the country. The account has been won after an intense multi- agency pitch, Leo Burnett said in a statement.

“At PepsiCo India, our aim is to create innovative and purposeful consumer campaigns that help us engage effectively with our consumers," said George Kovoor, senior vice president.

Leo Burnett’s “strategic thinking" along with robust creative and marketing capabilities make it the right partner for PepsiCo India's next phase of growth, Kovoor said.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman BBH India said, “We are overwhelmed with the trust posed in us by PepsiCo India in aligning their portfolio with us. PepsiCo’s business in India is witnessing a tremendous growth journey and we are looking forward to being their partners in accelerating this momentum. The mandate offers us a wonderful opportunity to further create ground breaking work, and integrate culture, creativity, data and technology in campaigns, going forward."