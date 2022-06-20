Pepsico India-owned Kurkure namkeen has launched a new television commercial campaign for its ‘chatpata cheese’ variant. The ‘Videsi Mein Desi Chatpatapan’ campaign will be “360 degrees", across multiple platforms and on social media, the company said in a release today.

The TV ad that was launched today has been created by Wunderman Thompson and opens with two families sitting across each other having tea. One family, the grooms’, is an Indian one while the other is from abroad, discussing the fact that their children will get married soon. The disapproving Indian mother is skeptical of their union and expresses her displeasure to her son, claiming that he would be better off marrying someone from an Indian family.

While doing so, she offers the girl’s parents the namkeen snack but instead tells them in English that she’s happy about the union. The girl’s mother responds playfully in Hindi and says “chal jhoothi", shocking everyone in the room since she understood everything that she told her son in Hindi earlier. The 35-second ad closes with the groom’s mother being asked by her staff in English whether she’d like some tea, surprising her yet again.

Neha Prasad, associate director, brand marketing, Kurkure, PepsiCo India, said, “We keep our consumers at the heart of everything we do by creating campaigns that illustrate unconventional, yet relatable modern Indian family moments. Our latest television ad intends to transform any family moment into an entertaining one with our new flavour."

Ritu Nakra, senior vice president, Wunderman Thompson, said, “This brand now brings alive a new flavour by dramatising the fusion of the crunch with an international flavour."

According to Statista, the country’s potato chip market was valued at nearly $2.6 billion dollars in 2017, growing at 18.7% to reach $5.5 billion dollars by 2022.