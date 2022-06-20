Pepsico India launches new ad campaign for Kurkure namkeen1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 04:37 PM IST
Company launches ‘Videsi Mein Desi Chatpatapan’ television commercial
Pepsico India-owned Kurkure namkeen has launched a new television commercial campaign for its ‘chatpata cheese’ variant. The ‘Videsi Mein Desi Chatpatapan’ campaign will be “360 degrees", across multiple platforms and on social media, the company said in a release today.