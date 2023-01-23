New Delhi: Pepsico India-owned snack brand Kurkure has launched its second television commercial for Kurkure Playz snack’s ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign which aired last month.

Following the first TVC film that captured a banter between a young protagonist and ghost, this film shows a family enjoying teatime in the front yard of their bungalow when there’s a sudden disturbance on the radio playing next to them.

When they look up, they find a spaceship hovering over the lawn amid dark clouds with strong winds. Two aliens appear with a plan to abduct the family, beckoning the protagonist to get on the ship right away. While spooked at first, a bite of the snack transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy attitude, the company said in a statement. This leads him to make witty wisecracks diffusing an intimidating situation into a laughing riot.

Vikram Pandey, the national creative director of Leo Burnett -- the company behind the campaign -- said, “This second film continues the light-hearted quirky tonality set by the first film with our proposition. In this film we find the protagonist’s family facing an alien invasion, but they manage to put off their abduction by stalling the aliens. We hope that the audiences will enjoy this film as much as the first one."

Neha Prasad, associate director and brand lead for the snack brand said, “Our first film received an overwhelmingly positive response for its unique storytelling format. This propelled us to bring forth the second television commercial that we hope will once again keep everyone entertained in the brand’s style.“

According to analysis website Statista, the snack food segment in India is projected to grow by 7.52% from 2023 to have a market volume of $89.45 billion in 2027.