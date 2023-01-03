Pepsico India’s Kurkure brand to target more ‘cord cutters’ in ads

Pepsico India’s Kurkure brand to target more ‘cord cutters’ in ads1 min read . 05:27 PM IST
The new brand caters to the rise in demand for soft-textured or extruded snacks, a growing variant in the overall salty snacks category.
The new brand caters to the rise in demand for soft-textured or extruded snacks, a growing variant in the overall salty snacks category.
Pepsico India Holdings Pvt Ltd-owned snack brand Kurkure, which recently launched a television campaign for its new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz, is focusing on expanding its media reach beyond traditional advertising. The company’s associate director and brand lead at Kurkure, Neha Prasad, told Mint that the company is evolving in terms of its media spends in the category.
Pepsico India Holdings Pvt Ltd-owned snack brand Kurkure, which recently launched a television campaign for its new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz, is focusing on expanding its media reach beyond traditional advertising. The company’s associate director and brand lead at Kurkure, Neha Prasad, told Mint that the company is evolving in terms of its media spends in the category.
While traditional media still remains a significant portion of how the category chooses to advertise, it is also using a fair amount of spends in the digital space now. “We have to see where the consumer is. The consumer isn’t just at one place now, (like on TV) they are flip-flopping and are cord cutters," Prasad said.
While traditional media still remains a significant portion of how the category chooses to advertise, it is also using a fair amount of spends in the digital space now. “We have to see where the consumer is. The consumer isn’t just at one place now, (like on TV) they are flip-flopping and are cord cutters," Prasad said.
The new brand, she said, caters to the rise in demand for soft-textured or extruded snacks, a growing variant in the overall salty snacks category.
Its new advertisement is set in an old bungalow that a family has just moved into. While setting up their new home, the protagonist, a young man, is greeted by an unexpected ghost who scares the wits out of the entire family. But a bite of the product transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks diffusing a scary situation into a laughing riot.
“The year 2022 was one of our best years and we delivered on the topline as well as the bottom line. The campaigns and initiatives help. The soft texture / extruder category has been growing well and we need to capture the market with a campaign that breaks the clutter," she added.
The launch of this product, she said, is its entry in the rapidly growing soft texture snacks in two formats – puffed and pellet.
Vikram Pandey, national creative director at Leo Burnett, the company behind the creative campaign said, “The film introduces the new product and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of the brand, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products. We bring this alive with our ad proposition – where the film places the characters in an extraordinary situation of finding a ghost in the room. However, the story takes an unusually cool and hilarious turn when the protagonist takes things lightly."
The campaign which launched last week will have a 360-degree surround campaign and will have another advertisement launching soon.
In FY22, the company reported a consolidated profit of ₹41.63 crore, reflecting a decline of a little over 76%. But its revenue from operations improved over 21% to ₹6,385.80 crore.