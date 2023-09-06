PepsiCo India to invest ₹778 crore to set up food plant in Assam

PepsiCo India to invest ₹778 crore to set up food plant in Assam2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 02:14 PM IST
PepsiCo India plans to invest ₹778 crore ($105 million) in setting up its first food-focused manufacturing plant in Assam, India. The facility, which is expected to be operational in 2025, will assist farmers in the region by using advanced technology and high-quality seeds to produce Lay's crisps. The plant will also create employment opportunities for 500 people and generate demand for 60,000 tonnes of cold storage capacity. PepsiCo India also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Assam Skill Development Mission and Directorate of Employment and Craftsman training to enhance women's employability in the region.
New Delhi: Food and beverage company PepsiCo India on Wednesday said it will invest ₹778 crore to set up its first food-focussed manufacturing plant in Assam, easing access to markets in the north-east region.
