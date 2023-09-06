PepsiCo India to invest 778 crore to set up food plant in Assam

PepsiCo India plans to invest ₹778 crore ($105 million) in setting up its first food-focused manufacturing plant in Assam, India. The facility, which is expected to be operational in 2025, will assist farmers in the region by using advanced technology and high-quality seeds to produce Lay's crisps. The plant will also create employment opportunities for 500 people and generate demand for 60,000 tonnes of cold storage capacity. PepsiCo India also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Assam Skill Development Mission and Directorate of Employment and Craftsman training to enhance women's employability in the region.

New Delhi: Food and beverage company PepsiCo India on Wednesday said it will invest ₹778 crore to set up its first food-focussed manufacturing plant in Assam, easing access to markets in the north-east region.

The manufacturing facility, spread over 44.2 acres in Nalbari, is proposed to be operational in 2025. It will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 500 people.

PepsiCo India will assist farmers in the region by using state-of-the-art technology, high-quality seeds and affordable machinery and has a goal of sourcing 50,000 tonnes of potatoes from the state to produce its iconic brand Lay's. The plant will also generate demand for cold storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes over the next few years, the company said in a statement.

India is among the fastest growing markets for PepsiCo in AMESA region, said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, Africa, Middle East & South Asia, PepsiCo, stressing the need for building capacity in the country where it started operations in 1989.

"India stands as a robust cornerstone among the world's leading economies, underscored by its impressive growth trajectory. India is amongst the fastest growing markets for PepsiCo in AMESA region, and we are committed to invest in the nation to build capacity. Our first foods manufacturing plant in Assam is a testament of our long-term vision and unwavering support to the economic growth of the country by creating an equitable and sustainable ecosystem. This plant is poised to integrate the finest elements of PepsiCo's global expertise while contributing to Assam's holistic advancement. This decade is a decade of India and at PepsiCo, we are focused on building capabilities, availability and expanding penetration across the nation," Willemsen said.

In India, PepsiCo sells brands like Pepsi, Lay's, Kurkure, Tropicana, Gatorade and Quaker.

On Wednesday, PepsiCo India also signed a tripartite MoU with Assam Skill Development Mission and Directorate of Employment and Craftsman training to enhance women employability in the region. The plant is expected to generate opportunities for the MSME industry including packaging products like laminates, carton, scrap and other local ancillary industry.

“Through the creation of employment opportunities and by empowering the farming community, our aim is to support the government’s drive for self-sufficiency in potato production. Our skilling initiatives will further focus on fostering an ecosystem of economic empowerment for the women of Assam, equipping them with essential training and parity in opportunities," said Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India.