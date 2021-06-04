NEW DELHI: Packaged foods and beverages company PepsiCo India on Friday announced a partnership with not-for-profit organisation, United Way Delhi, to build plastic waste management awareness in the cities of Mathura-Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, on World Environment Day.

As part of the initiative, called Tidy Trails, the company will deploy mobile vans that will visit over 200 establishments across Mathura-Vrindavan to collect post-consumer plastic waste, the company said in a statement.

Packaged consumer goods companies contribute significantly to plastic waste, especially due to sales of products packaged in plastic packs and beverages and edible oil sold in PET bottles. Most of this waste finds its way into landfills or ends up choking rivers and lakes.

Companies have been stepping up efforts to reduce plastic waste or deploy methods for plastic waste collection and recycling.

PepsiCo India said it will work with United Way Delhi to drive behavioural change towards responsible disposal of plastic waste for the shopkeeper community in the two cities.

“To drive mass awareness, activities such as on-ground events, online educational workshops, distribution of informative material, will be organiwed for the shopkeeper community along with the general public around plastic waste management. Further, the post-consumer plastic waste collected will be segregated and some part of it will be recycled into products of utility like chairs and tables among others which will be later installed at various public places," the company said.

“To address the challenge of Plastic Waste Management it’s important to foster partnerships and create awareness which leads to behavioral change. On World Environment Day and aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative, we are delighted to launch Tidy Trails, a unique initiative in partnership with United Way Delhi in Uttar Pradesh," said Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said

