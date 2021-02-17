PepsiCo partner Varun Beverages clocks 5.7% volume growth in Q3

New Delhi: One of PepsiCo’s largest franchise partners Varun Beverages Limited reported a 5.7% volume growth in the December quarter, indicating a sharp recovery in the beverages category that took a beating as India imposed covid-related restrictions last year.

The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks such as Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, as well as packaged water and juices for PepsiCo in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia and Zimbabwe. India is its largest market.

Sales volumes plunged 46.4% in the June quarter, while in the September quarterit fell 4% on a year-on-year basis. December quarter looked much better for Varun Beverages—with a 5.4% growth. For the full year too—revenue growth was down 9.5%.

Recovery in the second half of the year was faster than anticipated, the company’s top management said on Tuesday.

“The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March 2020 caused significant disruptions in our business operations, particularly during the seasonally strong period of April to June quarter. However, a faster-than-anticipated recovery across key markets in the second half of the year combined with our operational efficiencies enabled us to restrict revenue de-growth at 9.5% YoY for the full year," said Ravi Jaipuria, chairman, Varun Beverages Limited.

Analysts at Jefferies said growth remained volatile in October, followed by a decline in November and a 34% growth in December. January demand trend has been encouraging, Jefferies said in a report released Tuesday.

In-home consumption could be a key factor for driving growth apart from better mobility.

Others are seeing meaningful improvement in the market too as India’s covid graph has remained manageable and mobility has sharply improved.

Beverage makers rely significantly on people buying drinks on the go. Further movement through railways, airports, schools and colleges could aid better recovery for beverages.

Last week, The Coca-Cola Company reported “solid growth" in sparkling soft drinks volumes in China and India during the fourth quarter of 2020 and said that in-home trends in India were strong with signs of recovery in out-of-home sales. “In India challenges remain but at-home trends were strong, and we saw signs of recovery in away-from-home channels through the holidays," James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company said during the company’s earnings call.

