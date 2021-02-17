PepsiCo partner Varun Beverages clocks 5.7% volume growth in Q3

Last week, The Coca-Cola Company reported “solid growth" in sparkling soft drinks volumes in China and India during the fourth quarter of 2020 and said that in-home trends in India were strong with signs of recovery in out-of-home sales. “In India challenges remain but at-home trends were strong, and we saw signs of recovery in away-from-home channels through the holidays," James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company said during the company’s earnings call.