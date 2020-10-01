PepsiCo records high-single digit revenue growth in India in Q3

New Delhi: Food and beverage maker PepsiCo Inc on Thursday said its snacking business in India recorded a high-single-digit volume growth in the third quarter of the year benefiting from more in-home consumption of snacks, even as its beverages volumes continued to remain under stress.

PepsiCo recorded a high-single digit revenue growth during the third quarter, the company’s chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said as the company announced its third quarter earnings. The results at the maker of Lay’s chips and Mountain Dew beverages were reported for the 12 weeks ended 05 September, 2020.

In the Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) region, PepsiCo said that third quarter snacks volume grew 289%, largely as an impact of the $1.7 billion Pioneer Foods acquisition in South Africa; meanwhile snacks volumes in India reported high-single-digit growth.

Its beverages business continues to suffer as out-of-home consumption—that accounts for a significant chunk of sales of beverages in India—and sales channels such as restaurants continue to work under covid-led restrictions.

In the AMESA region, the company’s beverage volumes declined 4%, primarily reflecting a double-digit decline in India, the company said.

PepsiCo has re-strategized price packs and increased consumer engagement in India.

"With the Indian FMCG industry slowly showing signs of revival in COVID impacted world, we have adapted quickly and re-strategized our price-pack programmes, enhanced consumer engagement initiatives and doubled down attention on both B2C and B2B distribution models to meet consumer demand," Ahmed ElSheikh, President PepsiCo India said in a statement to Mint.

Overall, the food and beverage maker’s net revenue increased more than 5% for the quarter ended 05 September.

“Despite the ongoing volatility and complexity in our operating environment, I believe our third quarter performance reinforces the diversification of our portfolio, the resilience and agility of our teams across every continent and demonstrates our ability to support our customers and communities during their time of need while also delivering good results for our shareholders," Laguarta said in the company’s earnings statement.

The company provided a full year (2020) guidance with a 4% organic revenue growth forecast.

On its outlook for the international business, the company expects its snacks business to remain resilient, but said the recovery for the beverages business may take more time "due to ongoing and reinstated pandemic related restrictions and closures as it relates to certain channels".

