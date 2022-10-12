PepsiCo reports double-digit growth in India beverage volumes

In the AMESA region, the maker of Lay’s chips and Tropicana juices said net revenue increased 4% year-on-year during the three months. “Convenient foods unit volume declined 2%, primarily reflecting a high-single-digit decline in South Africa, partially offset by double-digit growth in the Middle East and Pakistan and mid-single-digit growth in India. Beverage unit volume grew 11%, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India. Additionally, the Middle East experienced high-single-digit growth, Pakistan experienced low-single-digit growth and Nigeria experienced mid-single-digit growth," the company said in its third-quarter and year-to-date 2022 earnings announcement on Wednesday.