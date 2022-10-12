PepsiCo reports double-digit growth in India beverage volumes

PepsiCo reports double-digit growth in India beverage volumes1 min read . 06:08 PM IST
The maker of Lay’s chips and Tropicana juices said net revenue increased 4% year-on-year during the three months.
New Delhi: Food and beverages company PepsiCo reported double-digit volume growth in its beverages business in India during the three months ended September, 2022.
In the AMESA region, the maker of Lay’s chips and Tropicana juices said net revenue increased 4% year-on-year during the three months. “Convenient foods unit volume declined 2%, primarily reflecting a high-single-digit decline in South Africa, partially offset by double-digit growth in the Middle East and Pakistan and mid-single-digit growth in India. Beverage unit volume grew 11%, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India. Additionally, the Middle East experienced high-single-digit growth, Pakistan experienced low-single-digit growth and Nigeria experienced mid-single-digit growth," the company said in its third-quarter and year-to-date 2022 earnings announcement on Wednesday.
For the quarter, the company reported net revenue of $21.97 billion globally, ahead of analyst estimates. For the full-year, the company now expects organic revenue to increase 12%.
“We are very pleased with our results for the third quarter as our global business momentum remains strong. Given our year-to-date performance, we now expect our full-year organic revenue to increase 12% (previously 10%) and core constant currency earnings per share to increase 10 percent (previously 8 percent)," said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO, PepsiCo.
During the quarter, the company launched a premium range of chips under the Lay’s Gourmet brand in India.
Speaking of its international business performance during the quarter, the company said that many of its developing and emerging markets remained resilient, including China, South Africa, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Vietnam and Poland, each of which delivered double-digit organic revenue growth.
Meanwhile, for the 36 weeks ended 03 September, convenient foods unit volume grew 5%, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in the Middle East, India and Pakistan. In the same period—beverage unit volume grew 17%, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India.
Year-to-date, the company gained market share in savory snacks in Brazil, China, the U.K., India, among others; while also gaining beverage share in Mexico, Brazil, Australia, China, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Iraq.