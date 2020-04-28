PepsiCo sales beat estimates, boosted by housebound breakfasts and snacking

Breakfast at home and snacking all day during Covid-19 quarantines helped PepsiCo Inc.’s first-quarter sales beat estimates.

The company’s first-quarter organic revenue, which excludes currency changes and acquisitions, rose 7.9%, beating Bloomberg’s consensus for a 3.6% gain.

Executives said on an analyst call that repeated purchases of Quaker Oats and other products show consumers aren’t just stockpiling but eating them. They said snack products are also doing well, with Tostitos the big winner. Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods both saw a 7% adjusted sales gain.

The company withdrew its full-year guidance on pandemic uncertainty, but maintained its 2020 plan for total cash returns to shareholders of about $7.5 billion. This includes $5.5 billion in dividends and -- increasingly rare in the coronavirus era -- $2 billion in share buybacks.

The beverage maker said it has a “strong balance sheet." On an earlier prerecorded management discussion, Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said that the company has not had to draw on its $7.5 billion line of credit.

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy wrote that second-quarter guidance for a low-single-digit decline in core sales will likely “dampen otherwise strong" first-quarter results.

The shares gained as much as 2.4% to $137.68 Tuesday in New York. PepsiCo fell 1.6% this year through Monday’s close, compared with an 11% decline in the S&P 500 Index in the same period.

