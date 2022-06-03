PepsiCo steps up investment in UP plant

PepsiCo steps up investment in UP plant1 min read . 03 Jun 2022
As part of the plan, PepsiCo India will increase the capacity of the state-of-the-art foods plant, by setting up a new manufacturing line for its nacho chip brand Doritos
Food and beverage company PepsiCo India is investing an additional ₹186 crore in its largest greenfield foods manufacturing plant in Mathura to expand capacity.
As part of the plan, PepsiCo India will increase the capacity of the state-of-the-art foods plant, by setting up a new manufacturing line for its nacho chip brand Doritos. With the fresh infusion, PepsiCo’s total investment in Uttar Pradesh tops ₹1,022 crore.
PepsiCo India’s foods manufacturing plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, was commissioned in September 2021, built at a cost of ₹814 crore. The plant also makes Pepsi’s potato chips brand Lay’s.
“A strong backward integration program involving more than 5,000 local potato farmers is also being developed. Further, the Kosi plant has provided a source of livelihood to thousands of supply chain partners, wholesalers, and retailers. The plant envisions creating more than 1,500 direct and indirect job opportunities and is championing diversity with a target of at least 30% women employees," the company said.
PepsiCo, which entered India in 1989, sells food and beverage brands such as Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana, Gatorade, and Quaker. In India, PepsiCo competes with ITC and Coca-Cola.